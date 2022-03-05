Paul Shefflin, brother of Henry Shefflin, dies suddenly aged 40
Paul Shefflin, who has died suddenly aged 40.

The death has occurred of Paul Shefflin, brother of 10-time All-Ireland winning Kilkenny hurler Henry, at the age of 40.

He was a central figure in Ballyhale’s hurling dominance, starting in the club’s 2007 and 2010 All-Ireland final wins.

He died suddenly while out for a run on Friday afternoon.

One of seven children, Mr Shefflin represented his club for almost two decades, claiming three All-Ireland Senior club titles and four Leinster titles.

The club paid tribute to him this afternoon, saying they are "shocked and saddened" by his sudden death.

"Paul was an unbelievable player and won many County championships and Club All Irelands wearing the Jersey he loved.

"Paul was also a former Senior Club Treasurer and was currently involved in coaching underage teams and was actively involved in the Juvenile section of the club."

He is survived by his wife Aoife, four children, parents Henry and Mai and brothers and sisters.

