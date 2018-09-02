'For peat's sake' – Dublin man orders turf and it all goes horribly wrong

THERE are probably few things more Irish than sitting down in front of an open fire, throwing on a sod of turf and savouring that sweet, distinctive smell.

With our summer heat wave been and gone, many will soon be stocking up on turf for the winter.

Unfortunately for one man, he underestimated just how much he would need when ordering turf for the first time.

Twitter user AidanBarry84 relayed the tale of his friend’s brother – ‘a Dub living down the country’ – and his turf woes.

Not only did he get his quantities wrong, he also told the supplier he wouldn’t be in and to leave it at the door.

Which is exactly what he did.

My buddy's brother (a dub living down the country ) ordered turf for the 1st time with no idea of quantities. Told your man he wouldn't be there so to just leave it outside the door #turf #Hopper #readyforwinter pic.twitter.com/4YruiE6hjI — AB84 (@AidanBarry84) 31 August 2018

The poor man returned home to find hundreds of sods piled a metre high outside his house, spread across the pavement and the road.

It apparently took him two days to haul it into the back garden.

In an update to what Aidan has dubbed ‘turf watch’, he revealed that his friend’s brother has constructed a ‘turf bunker of sorts’.

Turf watch update: our man has made a make shift turf bunker of sorts and let's be honest that's a decent bit of stacking in any mans language. Im not sure what happens when it rains tho #turf #turfwatch #wetturf #ithinkheneedstocoverit pic.twitter.com/lQEHlzY9v3 — AB84 (@AidanBarry84) 1 September 2018

“I’m not sure what happens when it rains though,” he added.

Aidan's tweet has since gone viral, amassing almost 10,000 likes.

Predictably there was little sympathy but plenty of puns for the man and his turf mountain…

For peats sake... — bustaseed (@bustaseed1) 31 August 2018

Sod that ! — GERARD REILLY (@GERARDREILLY4) 31 August 2018

Showed my Dad the picture and he's "fairly" sure it wasn't him today. He did dump a load of turf like that today. — Antoin Beag Ó Colla (@AntoinBeag) 31 August 2018

And he doest even have a open fire — Máirtin Flannery (@cyclingbhoy) 1 September 2018

He's going to get turfed out by the Council if he doesn't get that mess cleared up soon. — Simon Palmer (@SimonJohnPalmer) 1 September 2018

