'For peat's sake' – Dublin man orders turf and it all goes horribly wrong
News

'For peat's sake' – Dublin man orders turf and it all goes horribly wrong

(Images: iStock; Twitter / AidanBarry84)

THERE are probably few things more Irish than sitting down in front of an open fire, throwing on a sod of turf and savouring that sweet, distinctive smell.

With our summer heat wave been and gone, many will soon be stocking up on turf for the winter.

Unfortunately for one man, he underestimated just how much he would need when ordering turf for the first time.

Twitter user AidanBarry84 relayed the tale of his friend’s brother – ‘a Dub living down the country’ – and his turf woes.

Not only did he get his quantities wrong, he also told the supplier he wouldn’t be in and to leave it at the door.

Advertisement

Which is exactly what he did.

The poor man returned home to find hundreds of sods piled a metre high outside his house, spread across the pavement and the road.

It apparently took him two days to haul it into the back garden.

In an update to what Aidan has dubbed ‘turf watch’, he revealed that his friend’s brother has constructed a ‘turf bunker of sorts’.

Advertisement

“I’m not sure what happens when it rains though,” he added.

Aidan's tweet has since gone viral, amassing almost 10,000 likes.

Predictably there was little sympathy but plenty of puns for the man and his turf mountain…

Advertisement

Advertisement

See More: Turf, Twitter

Related

Irish abroad share what excites them most about coming home for Christmas
News 1 year ago

Irish abroad share what excites them most about coming home for Christmas

By: Irish Post

U2 forced to abandon Berlin show as Bono completely loses voice
News 8 hours ago

U2 forced to abandon Berlin show as Bono completely loses voice

By: Gerard Donaghy

'A hero' – Police praise man for pulling unconscious driver from burning car in Co. Down
News 11 hours ago

'A hero' – Police praise man for pulling unconscious driver from burning car in Co. Down

By: Gerard Donaghy

Latest

Celebration event announced for four-in-a-row Dublin after All-Ireland victory over Tyrone
Sport 4 hours ago

Celebration event announced for four-in-a-row Dublin after All-Ireland victory over Tyrone

By: Gerard Donaghy

'Say nope to the dope' - Trump's visit to Ireland has been met with resistance by thousands of Irish people
News 1 day ago

'Say nope to the dope' - Trump's visit to Ireland has been met with resistance by thousands of Irish people

By: Rebecca Keane

Petition with 10,000 signatures grows to remove Coleen Nolan from Loose Women panel after fiery reunion with Kim Woodburn
Entertainment 1 day ago

Petition with 10,000 signatures grows to remove Coleen Nolan from Loose Women panel after fiery reunion with Kim Woodburn

By: Rebecca Keane

One left seriously injured after road collision
News 1 day ago

One left seriously injured after road collision

By: Rebecca Keane

One Lotto player has won themselves €500,000
News 1 day ago

One Lotto player has won themselves €500,000

By: Rebecca Keane