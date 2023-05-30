Pedestrian dies after being struck by car on Irish road

A MAN has died after being involved in a horrific collision on a road in Co. Offaly.

The pedestrian, aged in his 50s, was struck by a car on the R446 at Marshbrook, near the Westmeath border.

He was severely injured in the collision, which happened at 2am on Sunday, May 28, and was pronounced dead at the scene.

They occupants of the car received medical attention but were not seriously injured, gardaí confirm.

Officers investigating the incident are now urging any witnesses to come forward.

They are also appealing to any motorists with camera footage (including dashcam), who were travelling on the R446 between Moate and Horseleap at the time of the collision, to make it available to them.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Tullamore Garda Station 057 93 27600, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.