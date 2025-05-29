Witness appeal after pensioner seriously injured as truck and car collide in Galway
News

Witness appeal after pensioner seriously injured as truck and car collide in Galway

GARDAÍ have appealed for witnesses after a pensioner was seriously injured when her car collided with a truck.

The incident happened in Galway at around 12.15pm yesterday afternoon (May 28).

The car and truck collided on the R328 at Richmond, between Clonberne and Moylough, leaving the woman, aged in her 70s, who was driving the car, seriously injured.

She was brought to University Hospital Galway for treatment and the road was closed for a technical examination by forensic collision investigators.

Gardaí have appealing for anyone who may have witnessed thr collision to contact them.

“Gardaí are seeking camera footage, including dash-cam recordings, from road users on the R328 between Clonberne and Moylough from 12:00 to 12:30 pm,” they said in a statement.

“Anyone with information is asked to contact Ballinasloe Garda Station on 090 9631890, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.”

