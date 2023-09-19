Pensioner dies from injuries sustained when his car collided with tractor
A MAN who was seriously injured after the car he was driving collided with a tractor has died in hospital.

Robert Wiseman was hospitalised following the incident in Co. Down, which happened on the Downpatrick Road area of Killough at around 4pm on September 5.

Mr Wiseman, who was in his 70s, was driving a grey Peugeot 3008 car which collided with a blue New Holland Tractor that was towing a trailer.

PSNI officers attended the scene along with the Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service, Air Ambulance NI and Northern Ireland Ambulance Service.

Police in Northern Ireland confirmed Mr Wiseman’s death yesterday.

“Mr Wiseman was taken to hospital following the collision, but has sadly passed away as a result of his injuries,” the PSNI stated.

“The driver of the tractor sustained minor injuries as a result of the collision,” they added.

The PSNI’s investigation into the incident remains ongoing and they are appealing to anyone who was "travelling in the area at the time of the collision or who has dash-cam footage to please contact police on 101 quoting reference number 1231 05/09/23”.

