Serious collision between tractor and car leaves pensioner hospitalised
News

POLICE in Northern Ireland have appealed for information after a serious collision between a tractor and a car left a man hospitalised.

The incident happened at around 4pm on September 5 when a tractor towing a trailer collided with a car on the Downpatrick Road in Killough, Co. Down.

The PSNI’s Inspector Corner said: “Police received a report shortly before 4pm on September 5 that a collision had occurred between a blue New Holland tractor that was towing a trailer and a grey Peugeot 3008.

“Officers attended the scene along with colleagues from the Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service, Air Ambulance NI and Northern Ireland Ambulance Service.”

Both drivers were injured in the incident, the PSNI confirmed last night, with one man remaining in hospital in a critical condition.

“The driver of the Peugeot, a man in his 70s, was taken to hospital for treatment to his injuries,” Insp Corner said.

“He remains in a critical condition in hospital at this time.

“Meanwhile the driver of the tractor sustained minor injuries as a result of the collision.”

He added: “Our investigation is now underway into exactly what happened.

“We would appeal to anyone who witnessed what happened or who may have dash-cam footage to contact police on 101 quoting reference number 1231 05/11/22.”

