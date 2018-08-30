Pensioners’ frightening ordeal as five masked man ransack Co. Derry home
News

Pensioners’ frightening ordeal as five masked man ransack Co. Derry home

POLICE are appealing for witnesses after two elderly people endured a frightening ordeal when five masked men forced their way into their home.

The pair were left shaken after the gang ransacked the house, before making off with just milk and torches.

The incident happened at around 9.15pm on Wednesday night in the Camus Lane area of Coleraine, Co. Derry.

During the ordeal the gang searched the male occupant, aged in his 70s.

Fortunately the man and the female occupant, aged in her 80s, were uninjured.

The gang left a short time later, taking three torches and some milk, before driving off in a dark-coloured vehicle, possibly in the direction of Kilrea.

“This was a frightening ordeal for both the occupants who have been left badly shaken,” said Detective Sergeant Molloy.

"The suspects are described as wearing black baseball caps, black anoraks, blue-coloured jeans with blue plastic masks covering their faces.

"I want to make a number of appeals today. Were you in the Camus Lane area last night, around 9pm? Did you see any suspicious activity? Or, have you seen any suspicious activity in the area in recent months?”

Anyone with information is asked to contact detectives in Coleraine on 101 quoting reference number 1372 29/08/18 or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

See More: Co. Derry, Coleraine

