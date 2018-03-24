Petrol bomb used on county hall in Northern Ireland
A HALL in the area of Augher in County Tyrone was left damaged following an attack earlier today.

A petrol bomb was used in hopes of destroying the hall and left damage to the building.

Police in Augher has reason to believe the attack was done as part of a hate crime.

Speaking to Belfast Telegraph, inspector with PSNI Marie Stinson condemned the attack: "Shortly before noon today, police received a report that the remains of what is believed to have been a petrol bomb were found outside an Orange Hall in the Glenhoy Road area."

She asked for witness to come forward should they have any information: "The incident is being treated as a hate crime at this time.

"I am appealing to anyone who was in the area and noticed any suspicious activity, or anyone has information which may useful to our investigation, to contact us on the non-emergency number 101, quoting reference 557 of 24/03/18.

"Alternatively, information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 which is 100% anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime."

