Piers Morgan announces he's joining Rupert Murdoch's new television station TalkTV
PIERS MORGAN is going back to work six months after quitting his role as host of Good Morning Britain (GMB) in the wake of his highly-publicised comments about Meghan Markle.

Taking to Twitter this afternoon, Morgan announced that he'll be joining TalkTV, a new television station being launched by Rupert Murdoch-owned News Corp.

Morgan will host a nightly show for the station, which will launch in 2022 and will be broadcast in the UK, the US and Australia.

He has also become a new columnist for British newspaper The Sun and American newspaper The New York Post - publications also owned by News Corp.

"I've gone home," Morgan told his 8 million Twitter followers.

"Great to be rejoining Rupert Murdoch's News Corporation after 28 years. The place I started my media career, with the boss who gave me my first big break.

"We're going to have a lot of fun..."

Speaking about his new role, Morgan said: "Rupert Murdoch has been a constant and fearless champion of free speech and we are going to be building something new and very exciting together.

"I want my global show to be a fearless forum for lively debate and agenda-setting interviews, and a place that celebrates the right of everyone to have an opinion, and for those opinions to be vigorously examined and challenged.

"I'm also delighted to become a columnist for The Sun and the New York Post, two brilliantly successful and popular newspaper brands."

Rupert Murdoch, added: "Piers is the broadcaster every channel wants but is too afraid to hire. Piers is a brilliant presenter, a talented journalist and says what people are thinking and feeling."

There had been plenty of speculation about where Morgan would end up after his infamous GMB exit.

The 56-year-old resigned from his position after being told to apologise for comments he made about the Duchess of Sussex following her and her husband Prince Harry's interview with Oprah Winfrey.

Morgan said he "didn't believe a word" that came out of Meghan's mouth, which led thousands of people - including Meghan herself -to lodge official complaints about the presenter's conduct.

Despite being forced out of his job, earlier this month Ofcom cleared Morgan of any wrongdoing over comments he made about Ms Markle, describing attempts to silence him as a "chilling restriction on freedom of expression".

