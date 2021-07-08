Piers Morgan branded 'hypocrite' for attending packed-out England match days after slamming government for easing restrictions

PIERS MORGAN has been accused of hypocrisy after attending England's Euro 2020 semi-final match against Denmark on Wednesday night.

The former Good Morning Britain presenter posted photos and videos of himself celebrating England's second goal alongside 65,000 other fans who made the trip to Wembley Stadium.

Earlier this week, Morgan was highly critical of the UK government's decision to lift a number of major Covid-19 restrictions on July 19.

The 56-year-old said the move was a "massive gamble" given that hospitalisation figures are on the rise, and slated Prime Minister Boris Johnson's track record of poor decision-making during the pandemic.

"So to summarise: we're steaming ahead to covid 'freedom' on July 19 as cases and hospitalisations are accelerating again and just 1/3 of us have been fully vaccinated," Morgan tweeted on Monday.

"Boris Johnson is taking yet another massive gamble in this pandemic - and none of his other gambles worked."

So, to summarise: we’re steaming ahead to covid ‘freedom’ on July 19 as cases & hospitalisations are accelerating again & just 1/3 of us have been fully vaccinated. Boris Johnson is taking yet another massive gamble in this pandemic - and none of his other gambles worked. — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) July 5, 2021

Many on social media felt that, by happily attending such a massive event surrounded by thousands of other tightly-packed spectators, Morgan was failing to practice what he preaches.

"Piers Morgan 5th July: Easing restrictions is crazy, cases are accelerating! Piers Morgan 7th July: Celebrates a goal with 65,000 other people at Wembley Stadium," noted one Twitter user.

"One rule for thee, another rule for me. What a hypocrite Piers Morgan is," wrote another.

Morgan has been a vocal critic of the British government's handling of the Covid-19 crisis, but was accused of hypocrisy in December when he flew to Antigua with his family for a holiday, at the height of the third wave of Covid-19.