Piers Morgan warns Boris Johnson UK lockdown will be ‘over’ if he doesn't sack Dominic Cummings
News

PIERS MORGAN has told Boris Johnson he could face a major revolt against the current UK-wide lockdown unless he fires Dominic Cummings. 

The Prime Minister is under pressure to sack his chief aide after a joint investigation between The Mirror and The Guardian revealed Mr. Cummings had been spoken to by police for breaching lockdown rules. 

Mr. Johnson’s chief-of-staff travelled 264 miles north with his wife Mary Wakefield and their young child to his parents’ home in Durham despite suffering from coronavirus symptoms at the time. 

A member of the public saw Mr. Cummings and a small boy at the property and contacted Durham police, who later spoke to the family. 

The revelations have sparked a major row with many, including Morgan, calling for Mr. Cummings to be sacked over the incident. 

Government scientist Neil Ferguson was previously forced to resign after breaking lockdown. 

Writing on Twitter, the Good Morning Britain host warned the Prime Minister he would follow Cummings’ example by breaking lockdown to visit his own parents if Mr. Johnson didn’t take action. 

He tweeted: "If Boris doesn’t fire Cummings today, then I will deem the Lockdown over & drive down to see my parents (from a 2m distance) for the first time in 12 weeks. 

"I’m not having one rule for these clowns & another for the rest of us." 

Senior Conservative Minister Michael Gove attempted to defend Mr. Cummings’ actions, replying to Morgan:  "Caring for your wife and child is not a crime". 

However, the former Mirror editor was unconvinced. 

"Oh please,"” he responded. 

"Cummings brazenly broke the rules YOUR Govt - advised by HIM - enforced on everyone else." 

In another message, Piers continued: "Cummings didn't have a single person in London who could drop food outside his door? 

"Either he is the most friendless human being in the world, or he's a liar." 

Morgan also tweeted UK Health Secretary Matt Hancock asking: "You were very vocal about Professor Neil Ferguson 'doing the right thing' by resigning when he broke the lockdown.

"Is it one rule for Govt scientistic advisers & another for Govt chief political advisers?"

Durham Constabulary has confirmed they had visited the home of Mr Cummings’ parents where they spoke to the PM’s aide. 

A spokesperson for the force said: “On Tuesday, March 31, our officers were made aware of reports that an individual had travelled from London to Durham and was present at an address in the city. 

“Officers made contact with the owners of that address who confirmed that the individual in question was present and was self-isolating in part of the house. 

“In line with national policing guidance, officers explained to the family the guidelines around self-isolation and reiterated the appropriate advice around essential travel”. 

However, a spokesperson for No.10 has rebuffed these claims and defended Mr. Cummings’ actions. 

"Owing to his wife being infected with suspected coronavirus and the high likelihood that he would himself become unwell, it was essential for Dominic Cummings to ensure his young child could be properly cared for," they said. 

"His sister and nieces had volunteered to help so he went to a house near to but separate from his extended family in case their help was needed. 

"At no stage was he or his family spoken to by the police about this matter, as is being reported. 

"His actions were in line with coronavirus guidelines. 

"Mr Cummings believes he behaved reasonably and legally."

Under recently introduced UK law, members of the public have been prohibited from visiting family members who do not live in their home during lockdown. 

The only exceptions are for if they need help with shopping or picking up medication. 

