Plaque honouring Irish revolutionary Michael Collins to be unveiled in London borough

A PLAQUE will be unveiled in London next month honouring the Irish revolutionary leader Michael Collins.

It will be located at Barnsbury Hall in the London Borough of Islington, where Collins, a leading figure in the fight for Irish independence, was sworn into the Irish Republican Brotherhood (IRB) in 1909.

Barnsbury Hall was the venue for secret meetings of the IRB - an underground oathbound society dedicated to the establishment of a free and independent republican government in Ireland - during the nation's struggle for independence from Britain.

The Hall is part of Islington’s Irish Trail, which honours the history of the vibrant Irish community that exists within the area.

In March the council celebrated those connections by revealing a new mosaic honouring the “huge contribution of Irish people to life in the borough”.

Islington Council will formally reveal Collins’ plaque on Friday, July 14, they confirmed to the Irish Post.

The ceremony will take place at Barnsbury Hall from 1pm-3pm and will be attended by members of the Terence MacSwiney Committee (London) who have been involved in planning the memorial.

Regarding the council's confirmation of the plaque unveiling, the organisation said it was a “big announcement that’s been a long time in the planning”.

“Please join us at the unveiling,” they added, “all welcome."

Further details regarding the plaque and its unveiling will be shared nearer the time, Islington Council confirm.