Plaque unveiled in London honouring Irish revolutionary Michael Collins

A HERITAGE plaque has been revealed in London honouring the Irish revolutionary Michael Collins.

Islington Council has unveiled the plaque dedicated to the Irish nationalist leader in a joint project with the Terence MacSwiney Committee.

The memorial, which was formally revealed on July 14, is located in Barnsbury Street, at the site of the former Barnsbury Hall, where Collins was initiated into the secret organisation, the Irish Republican Brotherhood, in 1909.

Its installation marks the council’s “commitment to celebrating the cultural diversity of the borough, and the huge contributions of the local Irish community” they confirmed.

The event was attended by relatives of Collins as well as British and Irish politicians and the Irish Ambassador to Britain, Martin Fraser.

Speaking at the unveiling, Ambassador Fraser said: “The Irish community in London has a long and proud history.

“It is fitting that this plaque will reflect how living in London shaped Michael Collins’ political outlook, which in turn had great influence in the foundation of the Irish State.

“It is important to recognise those key moments in our history and the strong contribution of our Irish community here in London.”

For Councillor Kaya Comer-Schwartz, the leader of Islington Council, the tribute is another example of the council’s commitment to celebrating its Irish community and the links it has with Ireland.

“The Irish community in Islington has contributed so much to our borough over many decades,” she said.

“In recent months we have unveiled the mural at Navigator Square to celebrate our Irish community and this plaque for Michael Collins is another example of our recognition.

“Migrant communities make up so much of our borough so it is vital that we celebrate their contribution and our diversity.”

Following his time in London, Collins went on to become a well-known figure in the Irish independence movement, both through the original Irish Republican Army and the political party Sinn Féin.

He was also a key figure in the negotiation of the Anglo-Irish Treaty, which established the Irish Free State in 1922.

At a ceremony marking the centenary of his death in August 2022, Irish Taoiseach Micheál Martin gave a speech asserting that Collins should “be remembered as one of the greatest Irishmen to have ever lived”.

To date Islington Council has installed more than 50 plaques at different locations across the borough, showcasing its rich and colourful heritage through the stories of notable historical people, places, and events.