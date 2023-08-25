'Please make contact': Police and family appeal over Irishman missing from London for almost two weeks

POLICE in Britain are growing increasingly concerned for the welfare of an Irishman who has been missing from his North London home for almost two weeks.

The family of John Patrick White, 61, say his disappearance is out of character and have pleaded with him to make contact.

Detectives say Mr White 'could be anywhere in the country' and are also making enquiries in his native Ireland.

In a statement issued this week, Mr White's brother William issued a heartfelt appeal for his sibling to get in touch.

"John, we are all worried and concerned about you," he said.

"Whatever the issues that are troubling you, we love you, we want to help and we can help.

"Please make contact with one of us or the police."

ATM withdrawal

Mr White, who is from Islington, was last seen on the evening of Sunday, August 13.

After discovering he was missing, concerned relatives alerted police shortly before midnight on Monday, August 14.

An immediate investigation was launched by officers, who began making enquiries across Britain and Ireland.

Mr White emigrated from Ireland in 1981 and has spent the majority of his time in England living in the Holloway and Islington areas of North London.

Enquiries established that Mr White left home between 9pm on Sunday, August 13 and 10pm on Monday, August 14.

He withdrew cash from an ATM at a Post Office in Newington Green on Sunday evening, which was the last reported sighting police have of him.

Mr White is described as approximately 5' 8" tall, of stocky build, with grey, shaved hair and blue eyes.

When he was last seen, he was wearing a yellow T-shirt and blue jeans.

When he went missing, Mr White had a blue bicycle, which is distinctive as it does not have any insignia and has been spray painted.

'Matter of urgency'

Police have appealed to the public as they attempt to track Mr White's movements since he was last seen, as well as appealing directly to the missing man.

"Since John's disappearance, we have completed extensive enquiries and searches in a bid to find him and we believe that he could be anywhere in the country," said Detective Inspector Adam Langley.

"I am very keen to hear from anyone who knows John and who may have seen or heard from him since last Sunday.

"I am also asking anyone in the Islington area with CCTV or doorbell cameras to check their footage for sightings of John.

"Similarly, if you have seen his distinctive blue bicycle, which is also missing, please get in touch straight away.

"Establishing John's movements in the 24 hours between Sunday and Monday evenings when he went missing is crucial – if you have information please call us as a matter of urgency."

He added: "John, please get in touch with police or go to any police station and tell them who you are.

"Your family are beside themselves with worry, please, at the very least, reach out to them and let them know you are okay and where you are."

Anyone with information that could assist in finding Mr White is asked to contact police on 101 or the Missing People charity on 116000, quoting 23MIS027679.