Police appeal after disabled pensioner's cash for cancer recovery celebration is stolen

POLICE have appealed for information after a pensioner was robbed of several thousand pounds he had planned to use to celebrate beating cancer.

The elderly victim was targeted after withdrawing the cash, which he had intended to give to his children to spend to mark his recent recovery from the disease.

West Yorkshire Police have now released a CCTV image of the suspect, who is described as having an Irish accent.

The victim, a man in his seventies, withdrew the cash from Barclays in Harrogate Road, Moortown, Leeds, at about 12.20pm on Friday, April 14.

When he returned to his car parked outside the branch, he placed the envelopes containing the money on the passenger seat while he put his walking stick away.

When he got into the driver's seat, the suspect opened the passenger door and stole the money, before leaving the scene in a car.

CCTV enquiries later showed the suspect was present in the branch while the money was being withdrawn.

The suspect is described as white, of stocky build, with stubble.

He was wearing a grey jumper, black jogging bottoms, black trainers and a grey baseball cap.

He spoke with an Irish accent.

Anyone who recognises the man in the image, or who has any information that could assist the investigation, is asked to contact PC 1210 Moffatt at Stainbeck Police Station via 101, quoting crime reference 1323020635.

Information can be given anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.