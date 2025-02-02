Three men from Ireland arrested in England as part of investigation into fake banknotes

THREE men from Ireland have been arrested In West Yorkshire, England, as part of an investigation into the use of fake Scottish banknotes across the county.

The three men from Co. Galway have been charged with conspiracy to have custody or control of a thing knowing it was a counterfeit currency note.

They are due to appear at Leeds Crown Court on February 22.

Arrests

Officers from West Yorkshire Police became aware of counterfeit Clydesdale £20 notes being used to purchase goods in stores.

The goods are then taken to other branches to be refunded for cash.

Police are now issuing a warning as part of their ongoing investigation, which saw the three men arrested after officers stopped a car in West Yorkshire on Tuesday, January 21.

Patrick Ward, 22, of Coole Park, Galway, and Jason Ward, 19, of Radharc Na Freine, Galway, have since been remanded into custody.

William Browne, 19, of St Finbars Terrace, Bothermore, Galway, has been released on bail ahead of the hearing.

The charges against the men relate to offences in Wakefield, Barnsley, Sheffield and Chesterfield.

'Convincing' features

Following similar reports across England, Detective Sergeant Craig Twycross from West Yorkshire Police issued a warning to retailers.

"We are urging retailers to be vigilant and to take the time to check notes thoroughly," he said.

"Shop staff should familiarise themselves with the security features of genuine notes, and if in doubt compare the suspect note with a note you know to be genuine.

"Any incidents involving these notes should be reported to your local police force."

Meanwhile, Neil Harris of the National Crime Agency (NCA) added: "Counterfeit Clydesdale £20 notes may feature what looks like a convincing hologram, but staff should also check for the colour-changing ink used in the map of Scotland in the top left corner of the note.

"If the note is genuine, the map will change colour from purple to gold when the note is tilted, and there are also moving rings across the map.

"You can also feel for the raised print that appears across the note including on the name of the bank."