Man wanted for murder after fatal Leeds stabbing is believed to have fled to Ireland

ONE of two men being sought by police investigating the fatal stabbing of a man in Leeds is believed to have fled to Ireland.

Emile Riggan, 22, and Louis Grant (aka O'Brien), 29, are wanted in connection with the murder of Emmanuel Nyabako.

The 19-year-old was stabbed in an incident in Francis Street in the Chapeltown area of Leeds in the early hours of Saturday, August 26, suffering serious injuries which were to prove fatal.

Officers have been conducting enquiries in the Sheffield area to locate Grant/O'Brien and it is believed Riggan may have travelled to Ireland.

"Our investigation into Emmanuel's murder continues and we are now in a position to issue images of two males wanted on suspicion of his murder," said Detective Chief Inspector Damian Roebuck of the Homicide and Major Enquiry Team (HMET).

"We believe Louis Grant, who also goes by O'Brien, is active in the Sheffield area and that Emile Riggan travelled to the Republic of Ireland by ferry.

"We are conducting enquiries with partners in both locations and would ask anyone who can help us locate either man to contact the HMET at West Yorkshire Police."

A 15-year-old boy and a 34-year-old woman also arrested in connection with the offence remain on police bail.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the HMET on 101, quoting crime reference 13230475319.

Information can also be provided anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.