Police appeal after two men injured in serious assault

POLICE are appealing for witnesses to come forward after two men were injured following a serious assault in Belfast city centre.

Detectives are investigating the attack on the men, who are aged in their 20s and 30s, which is believed to have happened at around 1.30am yesterday morning.

Police were called to reports of an incident in the Bradbury Place area of the city, where one of the victims was found with badly injured hands and lacerations to his head.

“We received a report shortly before 1.30am that two men, aged in their 20s and 30s, were assaulted,’ the PSNI’s Detective Sergeant Kitchen said.

“Officers attended and located the men in the Bradbury Place area, however enquiries are ongoing to establish exactly where the assault took place,” he added.

“We believe it may have occurred in the Sandy Row area.”

Det Serg Kitchen added: “One of the men, aged in his 30s, received serious injuries, including two badly injured hands and lacerations to his head.

“The second man sustained minor injuries.

“Enquiries are ongoing to establish exactly what happened and we would appeal to anyone in the area near Bradbury Place who witnessed an assault or any other suspicious activity to contact Police on 101 and quote reference 60 of 16/12/24.”