Police appeal for information to help find man missing for almost two weeks

POLICE in West Yorkshire have appealed for information to help find a man who has been missing for almost two weeks.

John Martin, 47, was last seen in the Lepton area of Kirklees and was reported missing at 5.30pm on Monday, October 9.

He is described as a white male, 6' tall, of slim build with short mousy brown hair.

Mr Martin speaks with an Irish accent.

Officers are concerned about his welfare and have asked anyone who thinks they have seen him or knows of his whereabouts to contact West Yorkshire Police on 101, quoting reference 1239 of 14/10.