Police appeal for witnesses after two men and a woman attacked outside bar
News

The attack happened in the Waterloo Place area in Derry

POLICE are appealing for witnesses after two men and a woman were attacked outside a bar in Derry.

PSNI officers were called to the incident outside a bar on Strand Road, in the Waterloo Place area, at around 10.30pm on Sunday, May 26.

Three people were injured in the attack, which saw a man sustain a jaw injury after being thrown against shutters and kicked while on the ground.

A second man was also pushed against a wall, while a woman received injuries to her face.

“One of the male victims sustained a jaw injury, which required surgery, after it was reported he was thrown against shutters and kicked while on the ground,” the PSNI’s Detective Sergeant Ballentine said in a statement issued yesterday.

“The female victim sustained facial injuries while the second male was pushed against a wall.

“All three victims were left badly shaken.”

Detectives investigating the incident have called for any witnesses to come forward.

“We have conducted a number of enquiries in relation to the incident and are now asking anyone who was on Strand Road at around the time of the incident, approximately 10pm, or just prior to or after to it being reported, and recalls seeing what occurred to get in touch,” Det Serg Ballentine said.

“We’re also urging any drivers or members of the public who may have captured footage of the incident to call 101 quoting reference 1808 of 26/05/24."

