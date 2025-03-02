Police confirm body found on Causeway Coast is that of missing young man from London

THE PSNI has confirmed that a body recovered on the Causeway Coast is that of missing London man Lester McLennan.

Mr McLennan, 20, went missing after travelling from Belfast to the Giant's Causeway by bus on Friday, November 1.

The keen hiker had been in Northern Ireland with his mother to visit relatives.

Mr McLennan was reported missing the day after he disappeared, while a backpack handed in by members of the public at the tourist attraction was believed to belong to the young man.

A body recovered in the area last week has now been confirmed as that of Mr McLennan.

"Following a post-mortem examination, the Police Service of Northern Ireland can confirm that a body recovered from the Causeway Road area of Bushmills on Sunday, February 23 is that of 20-year-old Lester McLennan," read a statement,

"Mr McLennan was reported as missing to police on Saturday, November 2, 2024.

"The Police Service, on behalf of Lester's family, would like to thank partner agencies and the public for all of their assistance throughout this difficult time with searches and enquiries.

"Our thoughts are with Lester’s family at this time, and we express our heartfelt condolences to them."