Arrest after American woman dies in collision near Giant's Causeway
News

Arrest after American woman dies in collision near Giant's Causeway

The collision happened in the Causeway Road area of Bushmills near the Giant's Causeway (Image: Chris Hill Photographic / Tourism Ireland)

ONE person has been arrested after a female pedestrian died following a collision near the Giant's Causeway in Co. Antrim.

The single-vehicle collision occurred this afternoon in the Causeway Road area of Bushmills.

The PSNI has named the deceased as Allison Eichner, an American citizen aged in her 40s from the Connecticut area.

She was taken to hospital following the collision but sadly passed away.

"Police received and responded to a report of a collision shortly before 12.30pm," said Detective Inspector Cherith Adair.

"Colleagues from the emergency services also attended the scene.

"A female pedestrian aged in her 40s was taken to hospital by colleagues from the emergency services, however she sadly died from her injuries.

"One person was arrested at the scene, and remains in custody at this time, assisting with enquiries.

"Detectives from the Collision Investigation Unit are conducting enquiries to establish the circumstances of the collision, and would ask anyone who might have information which could assist, to get in touch."

Anyone with information is asked to contact 101, quoting reference number 683 of June 11.

