Renewed appeal over young man missing after travelling to Giant's Causeway

POLICE have renewed their appeal for information on the whereabouts of young man who went missing after travelling to the Giant's Causeway.

Lester McLennan, 20, was last seen travelling from Belfast to the north Antrim coast by bus at approximately 9.30am on Friday, November 1.

Mr McLennan is described as being approximately 6' 3" in height, of slim build with light brown hair.

When last seen, he was wearing black glasses, light-beige trousers with a dark belt, walking boots, a long grey coat to below the knee and a dark zip-up jacket.

He was also carrying a black backpack.

"We are appealing to anyone who may have seen Lester or who may have any information on his whereabouts to contact police," said Sergeant McClean of the PSNI.

"We are also keen to speak to the members of the public who located a black backpack in the vicinity of the Giant's Causeway and handed it to staff members to get in touch."

Anyone with any information that could assist with enquiries is asked to contact police in Coleraine on 101, quoting reference number 76 of November 2.