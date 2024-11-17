Police hunt man for breaching bail conditions ahead of rape trial

POLICE in London are hunting a man who is wanted for breaching his court bail conditions ahead of his rape trial.

As a result of the breach, a bench warrant was this week issued for the arrest of 35-year-old Craig Dorney from Lewisham.

He is due to stand trial for rape on Monday, December 2.

Detectives have now released an image and a description of Dorney as they appealed to the public to help them find him.

He is described as white, about 6' 1" in height, of slim build and has a southern Irish accent.

"We would urge anyone with information regarding Dorney's whereabouts to urgently get in touch with us," said DC James Hart.

"We believe that he might currently be sleeping rough in and around London."

Anyone with information about Dorney's whereabouts should call police on 101 or contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.