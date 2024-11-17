Police hunt man for breaching bail conditions ahead of rape trial
News

Police hunt man for breaching bail conditions ahead of rape trial

Craig Dorney is due to stand trial for rape next month (Image: Metropolitan Police)

POLICE in London are hunting a man who is wanted for breaching his court bail conditions ahead of his rape trial.

As a result of the breach, a bench warrant was this week issued for the arrest of 35-year-old Craig Dorney from Lewisham.

He is due to stand trial for rape on Monday, December 2.

Detectives have now released an image and a description of Dorney as they appealed to the public to help them find him.

He is described as white, about 6' 1" in height, of slim build and has a southern Irish accent.

"We would urge anyone with information regarding Dorney's whereabouts to urgently get in touch with us," said DC James Hart.

"We believe that he might currently be sleeping rough in and around London."

Anyone with information about Dorney's whereabouts should call police on 101 or contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.

See More: London

Related

'A dangerous man': Covid denier who encouraged violent terrorist acts online is jailed
News 3 days ago

'A dangerous man': Covid denier who encouraged violent terrorist acts online is jailed

By: Gerard Donaghy

Woman from Northern Ireland among 11 people charged over attempting to smuggle cannabis through London airports
News 1 month ago

Woman from Northern Ireland among 11 people charged over attempting to smuggle cannabis through London airports

By: Gerard Donaghy

Covid conspiracy theorist who called for violence over pandemic measures found guilty of terrorism offences
News 2 months ago

Covid conspiracy theorist who called for violence over pandemic measures found guilty of terrorism offences

By: Gerard Donaghy

Latest

Renewed appeal for information on woman missing from Co. Cork
News 6 hours ago

Renewed appeal for information on woman missing from Co. Cork

By: Gerard Donaghy

Growing up Irish in England
Comment 2 days ago

Growing up Irish in England

By: Joe Horgan

History, heritage and a spot of banter in the Channel Islands
Travel 2 days ago

History, heritage and a spot of banter in the Channel Islands

By: James Ruddy

Plans to turn historic Dublin beauty spot into festive winter wonderland revealed
News 2 days ago

Plans to turn historic Dublin beauty spot into festive winter wonderland revealed

By: Fiona Audley

Murder mystery set around an Irish bog will air this weekend
Entertainment 2 days ago

Murder mystery set around an Irish bog will air this weekend

By: Fiona Audley

Police issue image to help locate Irishman missing from North London for six weeks
News 2 days ago

Police issue image to help locate Irishman missing from North London for six weeks

By: Fiona Audley