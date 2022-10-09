Police in Belfast renew appeal for information one week on from 'ruthless execution'

POLICE in Belfast have made a renewed appeal for information one week on from the murder of a man in a busy social club.

Sean Fox, 42, was shot dead in the Donegal Celtic Sports and Social Club on the Suffolk Road in West Belfast last Sunday, October 2.

The attack was carried out by two masked men while the club was busy with patrons who had gathered in a function room to watch the football.

Detectives from the PSNI's Major Investigation Team have today revisited the murder scene and hope a £20,000 reward could prompt someone with information to come forward.

'Callous and targeted attack'

"At around 2.25pm, two masked gunmen entered the Donegal Celtic Sports and Social Club and made their way past several people," said Detective Chief Inspector Millar.

"Sean Fox was shot multiple times by both gunmen. At one point, both gunmen stood over Sean, shooting him, as he collapsed to the floor.

"This was a calculated, planned, ruthless execution. It was carried out in broad daylight and in the presence of others.

"The gunmen left on foot, along the Suffolk Road, in the direction of Gweedore Gardens.

"On Sunday afternoon, October 9, our officers revisited the scene of this callous and targeted attack, which has left a whole community in shock.

"We are continuing to appeal for information and would ask anyone who was in the Donegal Celtic Sports and Social Club and who witnessed what happened, or who may have mobile footage, to contact us.

"Crimestoppers have also offered a reward of up to £20,000 for anonymous information it receives that leads to the arrest and conviction of those responsible for the murder of Mr Fox."

Suspects

The PSNI have released footage of the killers of the former Donegal Celtic soccer player.

The first suspect is described as a man of athletic build.

He was wearing a blue hooded top, peaked baseball cap, dark face covering, two-toned gloves (pale on top and dark on the bottom), dark-coloured bottoms and dark shoes/trainers.

The second suspect is also a man of athletic build and was wearing a distinctive light (possibly grey) hooded top with three red lines down each arm.

He also had on a peaked baseball cap, a light-green face covering, two-toned gloves (pale on top and dark on the bottom), dark-coloured bottoms and dark shoes/trainers.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the incident room on 101 and ask for extension 68723, quoting reference CCS 1120 of 02/10/2022.

Information can also be provided anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.