£20,000 offered for information relating to missing Lisa Dorrian 18 years on
News

£20,000 offered for information relating to missing Lisa Dorrian 18 years on

Lisa Dorrian, who went missing in 2005 and who police believe was murdered. (pic: @letsfindlisa on Twitter)

DETECTIVES INVESTIGATING the death of a 25-year-old woman in 2005 have appealed for information in relation to her disappearance and murder.

Lisa Dorrian, from Bangor, Northern Ireland, was last seen alive on the night of Sunday 27 February 2005 at a party in Ballbalbert Caravan Park.

Police believe she was murdered that night or in the early hours of the following morning, however her body has never been found despite "extensive search operations and thousands of lines of enquiries being completed," according to Detective Superintendent Eamonn Corrigan.

A £20,000 reward has ben offered by Crimestoppers for information relating to Lisa's murder.

"It’s almost 18 years on, and the pain still felt by Lisa’s family is understandably as raw as ever," Corrigan said.

"Lisa’s family and friends won’t ever give up their search for answers and, likewise, our determination remains steadfast.

"Those responsible, and those withholding information, must surely have a heavy conscience? They are denying this family the most basic of rights, and that’s the right to lay their loved one to rest."

The reward is being offered for either information given directly to Crimestoppers that leads to the arrest and conviction of those responsible for Lisa's murder, or for information that results in the recovery of her body.

The information can also be given anonymously, meaning Crimestoppers will never ask for or store any personal details.

“It is not too late to do the right thing and to help bring some form of closure to years of torment," Corrigan finished.

"I am asking you to imagine, just for one minute, how Lisa’s family and friends must feel every waking day. Please search your conscience and come forward.”

Crimestoppers can be contacted on freephone 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org.

There is no caller line display, no 1471 facility and computer IP addresses are never traced or provided to detectives.

See More: Crimestoppers, Lisa Dorrian, Missing Person, PSNI

Related

Police in Belfast renew appeal for information one week on from 'ruthless execution'
News 1 month ago

Police in Belfast renew appeal for information one week on from 'ruthless execution'

By: Gerard Donaghy

Alleged murderer Callum Halpin arrested in Portugal after Most Wanted campaign
News 6 months ago

Alleged murderer Callum Halpin arrested in Portugal after Most Wanted campaign

By: Gerard Donaghy

£30,000 reward offered as family seek justice for young man stabbed to death 10 years ago
News 8 months ago

£30,000 reward offered as family seek justice for young man stabbed to death 10 years ago

By: Gerard Donaghy

Latest

Low temperature and ice warning issued for Ireland
News 19 hours ago

Low temperature and ice warning issued for Ireland

By: Connell McHugh

Five-year-old dies with Strep-A infection in Belfast
News 23 hours ago

Five-year-old dies with Strep-A infection in Belfast

By: Irish Post

Kirstie Alley, Cheers star, dies aged 71
Entertainment 1 day ago

Kirstie Alley, Cheers star, dies aged 71

By: Irish Post

A guide to Christmas gifts from every county in Ireland
Life & Style 1 day ago

A guide to Christmas gifts from every county in Ireland

By: Connell McHugh

Netflix confirm launch date for Harry & Meghan docuseries with new trailer
Entertainment 1 day ago

Netflix confirm launch date for Harry & Meghan docuseries with new trailer

By: Connell McHugh