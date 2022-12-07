£20,000 offered for information relating to missing Lisa Dorrian 18 years on

DETECTIVES INVESTIGATING the death of a 25-year-old woman in 2005 have appealed for information in relation to her disappearance and murder.

Lisa Dorrian, from Bangor, Northern Ireland, was last seen alive on the night of Sunday 27 February 2005 at a party in Ballbalbert Caravan Park.

Police believe she was murdered that night or in the early hours of the following morning, however her body has never been found despite "extensive search operations and thousands of lines of enquiries being completed," according to Detective Superintendent Eamonn Corrigan.

A £20,000 reward has ben offered by Crimestoppers for information relating to Lisa's murder.

"It’s almost 18 years on, and the pain still felt by Lisa’s family is understandably as raw as ever," Corrigan said.

"Lisa’s family and friends won’t ever give up their search for answers and, likewise, our determination remains steadfast.

"Those responsible, and those withholding information, must surely have a heavy conscience? They are denying this family the most basic of rights, and that’s the right to lay their loved one to rest."

The reward is being offered for either information given directly to Crimestoppers that leads to the arrest and conviction of those responsible for Lisa's murder, or for information that results in the recovery of her body.

The information can also be given anonymously, meaning Crimestoppers will never ask for or store any personal details.

“It is not too late to do the right thing and to help bring some form of closure to years of torment," Corrigan finished.

"I am asking you to imagine, just for one minute, how Lisa’s family and friends must feel every waking day. Please search your conscience and come forward.”

Crimestoppers can be contacted on freephone 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org.

There is no caller line display, no 1471 facility and computer IP addresses are never traced or provided to detectives.