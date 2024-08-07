Police investigating racially-motivated hate crime after house and car targeted in Co. Antrim
News

Police investigating racially-motivated hate crime after house and car targeted in Co. Antrim

Racist graffiti was also sprayed on a wall near to the incident (Image: Google Street View)

POLICE are treating damage to a house and car in Co. Antrim overnight as a racially-motivated hate crime.

Racist graffiti was also sprayed on a wall close to the incident, which occurred in the early hours of this morning in Ballyclare.

"It was reported to police that sometime overnight, the front window of a house in the Erskine Park area had been smashed and a vehicle parked outside damaged, when a brick was thrown through the windscreen," said Chief Inspector Bradley of the PSNI.

"Our enquiries into this incident, which we are treating as a racially motivated hate crime, are ongoing.

"We are also aware of racist graffiti being sprayed on a wall in the area."

Anyone with information in relation to the incident is asked to contact police on 101, quoting reference number 252 of August 8.

