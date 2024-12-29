Lord of the Dance
Police name man who died in Christmas Eve collision in Co. Down
News

Police name man who died in Christmas Eve collision in Co. Down

John Hanna (Image: via PSNI)

POLICE have named a man who died in a road traffic collision in Co. Down on Christmas eve as 34-year-old John Hanna from Downpatrick.

The father of one died following the single-vehicle collision on the Downpatrick Road in Ballynahinch at around 4.45pm on December 24.

"Officers attended, alongside our colleagues from partner emergency services. Sadly, the driver died at the scene," said Inspector Cherith Adair.

Mr Hanna's funeral is due to take place at St Patrick's Church in Downpatrick on Monday, December 30.

Collision Investigation Unit detectives are continuing to investigate the circumstances of the collision.

They would like to hear from anyone who witnessed the grey Volkswagen Polo or anyone who may have captured camera footage that could assist with their enquiries.

Anyone with information is asked to contact 101, quoting reference 967 of December 24.

See More: Down, Downpatrick

Related

Man and woman due in court charged with St Stephen's Day murder in Co. Down
News 26 minutes ago

Man and woman due in court charged with St Stephen's Day murder in Co. Down

By: Gerard Donaghy

Man dies following Christmas Eve collision
News 2 days ago

Man dies following Christmas Eve collision

By: Fiona Audley

Two men appear in court charged with murder of woman in Co. Down
News 1 week ago

Two men appear in court charged with murder of woman in Co. Down

By: Gerard Donaghy

Latest

Irish footprints in the fog of London’s history
Travel 2 days ago

Irish footprints in the fog of London’s history

By: Mal Rogers

Review of 2024 – the year in quotes
News 2 days ago

Review of 2024 – the year in quotes

By: Mal Rogers

A last farewell - famous Irish faces we lost in 2024
News 2 days ago

A last farewell - famous Irish faces we lost in 2024

By: Mal Rogers

More than 200 Irish people abroad receive President’s Centenarian Bounty
News 2 days ago

More than 200 Irish people abroad receive President’s Centenarian Bounty

By: Fiona Audley

Test your family and friends with our Christmas Day quiz
Life & Style 3 days ago

Test your family and friends with our Christmas Day quiz

By: Irish Post

A Christmas tale of broken toys and second chances
Comment 3 days ago

A Christmas tale of broken toys and second chances

By: Malachi O'Doherty