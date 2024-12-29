Police name man who died in Christmas Eve collision in Co. Down

POLICE have named a man who died in a road traffic collision in Co. Down on Christmas eve as 34-year-old John Hanna from Downpatrick.

The father of one died following the single-vehicle collision on the Downpatrick Road in Ballynahinch at around 4.45pm on December 24.

"Officers attended, alongside our colleagues from partner emergency services. Sadly, the driver died at the scene," said Inspector Cherith Adair.

Mr Hanna's funeral is due to take place at St Patrick's Church in Downpatrick on Monday, December 30.

Collision Investigation Unit detectives are continuing to investigate the circumstances of the collision.

They would like to hear from anyone who witnessed the grey Volkswagen Polo or anyone who may have captured camera footage that could assist with their enquiries.

Anyone with information is asked to contact 101, quoting reference 967 of December 24.