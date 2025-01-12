Police name man who died in Co. Down collision

POLICE have named a man who died in an early-morning road traffic collision in Co. Down as 35-year-old Alex Connor.

Mr Connor died following the incident on the Upper Gransha Road in Bangor at around 1.50am on Saturday.

The PSNI has now appealed for witnesses as they investigate the circumstances surrounding the collision.

"It was reported at approximately 1.50am on Saturday morning that there had been a road traffic collision involving a male pedestrian on the Upper Gransha Road, Bangor," said Roads Policing Inspector Cherith Adair.

"The road has since reopened and detectives from the Collision Investigation Unit are examining the circumstances of the collision."

Anyone who witnessed what happened or who has camera footage that could assist with enquiries is asked to contact police on 101, quoting reference number 81 of January 11.