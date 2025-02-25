Police name pedestrian killed in Co. Down collision as Isobel Murphy

POLICE have named a woman who died after being involved in a collision in Co. Down over the weekend.

Isobel Murphy was walking in the Ballygowan Road area in Comber when she was hit by a car at around 4.45pm on February 22.

The 80-year-old, who hailed from the Braeside area of Comber, died at the scene.

Officers investigating the incident released her name today, confirming "Mrs Murphy, who was a pedestrian in the Ballygowan Road area, sadly died at the scene from her injuries following a collision with a car".

They have called on anyone with information to come forward.

“Officers from the Police Service of Northern Ireland’s Collision Investigation Unit continue to investigate the circumstances surrounding the collision,” they said.

“Anyone with information or relevant footage is asked to call police on 101, quoting reference number 1177 22/02/25," they added.