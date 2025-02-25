Police name pedestrian killed in Co. Down collision as Isobel Murphy
News

Police name pedestrian killed in Co. Down collision as Isobel Murphy

POLICE have named a woman who died after being involved in a collision in Co. Down over the weekend.

Isobel Murphy was walking in the Ballygowan Road area in Comber when she was hit by a car at around 4.45pm on February 22.

The incident occurred in Ballygowan Road, Comber

The 80-year-old, who hailed from the Braeside area of Comber, died at the scene.

Officers investigating the incident released her name today, confirming "Mrs Murphy, who was a pedestrian in the Ballygowan Road area, sadly died at the scene from her injuries following a collision with a car".

They have called on anyone with information to come forward.

“Officers from the Police Service of Northern Ireland’s Collision Investigation Unit continue to investigate the circumstances surrounding the collision,” they said.

“Anyone with information or relevant footage is asked to call police on 101, quoting reference number 1177 22/02/25," they added.

See More: Down

Related

Co. Down house severely damaged in arson attack
News 6 days ago

Co. Down house severely damaged in arson attack

By: Gerard Donaghy

Man and woman hospitalised after home set alight overnight
News 1 week ago

Man and woman hospitalised after home set alight overnight

By: Fiona Audley

'Utter cowardice': Mother-of-five threatened in Co. Down home by gang of masked men
News 2 weeks ago

'Utter cowardice': Mother-of-five threatened in Co. Down home by gang of masked men

By: Gerard Donaghy

Latest

Disease control measures in place as third case of bird flu found in Co. Tyrone
News 6 hours ago

Disease control measures in place as third case of bird flu found in Co. Tyrone

By: Fiona Audley

Public warning issued after £100k lost to holiday scammers
News 7 hours ago

Public warning issued after £100k lost to holiday scammers

By: Fiona Audley

Witness appeal after pedestrian dies in Co. Laois collision
News 8 hours ago

Witness appeal after pedestrian dies in Co. Laois collision

By: Fiona Audley

The music of the exile
News 16 hours ago

The music of the exile

By: Irish Post

Leipzig’s cultural hinterland — from Bach to bratwurst
Travel 17 hours ago

Leipzig’s cultural hinterland — from Bach to bratwurst

By: Mal Rogers

West Belfast shooting linked to dissident republican feud
News 22 hours ago

West Belfast shooting linked to dissident republican feud

By: Irish Post