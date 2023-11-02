Police officer found guilty of assaulting driver who failed to stop
Police officer found guilty of assaulting driver who failed to stop

A SERVING Metropolitan Police Officer will face a misconduct hearing next month after being found guilty of assaulting a driver who failed to stop during a police pursuit.

PC Anthony Howlin was convicted of actual bodily harm at City of London Magistrates' Court on Tuesday, October 31.

The court heard that the officer was involved in a pursuit in Greenwich, south London in February 2019, where the car had failed to stop when requested to do so by officers.

When the driver of the car eventually stopped, PC Howlin used force to detain him.

The suspect was later charged with aggravated vehicle taking and driving away and received a prison sentence.

PC Howlin, who is currently on restricted duties within the force, is due to be sentenced at City of London Magistrates' Court on Tuesday, November 28.

He will also face a misconduct hearing.

Chief Superintendent Claire Smart, responsible for Met Taskforce, said: “Our officers know that any use of force must be proportionate and that their actions will be scrutinised.

“Now that the criminal proceedings have concluded, a misconduct hearing will take place.”

