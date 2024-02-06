Police officers targeted in car ramming attack

TWO PSNI officers were targeted in a car ramming attack in the early hours of the morning.

The patrol vehicle they were travelling in was attacked at around 2am yesterday morning (February 4) by a car that had failed to stop in Omagh.

“Shortly after 2.10am officers were on routine patrol in the Brookmount Road area of Omagh, when they indicated to a white Audi A4 to stop,” PSNI Inspector Laird said.

“The vehicle made off at speed and a police pursuit followed," he explained, adding: "During the pursuit the suspect vehicle rammed the patrol car, causing some damage to it and a wooden gate, before making off from the scene.”

A short time later another police crew on patrol located the car. The two men ran from the vehicle but were quickly found and arrested.

“The two men, both aged 22, were located nearby and close to a quantity of suspected Class A controlled drugs, which have been seized for further forensic examination,” Insp Laird confirmed.

“They were both arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving and other related offences, and remain in custody at this time, assisting with enquiries,” they added.

Police have appealed for anyone with information about the incident to come forward.

“Our investigation is continuing and we are appealing to anyone who saw the white Audi A4, or captured dash-cam footage of its movements, to get in touch with us by calling 101, and quoting reference number 81 05/02/24,” they state.