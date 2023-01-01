Police Scotland hits back over claims it is trying to 'rebrand' paedophiles

POLICE SCOTLAND has refuted claims that it is trying to 'rebrand' paedophiles after the term Minor-Attracted People was used in a report from the force.

Several media outlets had reported concerns from some quarters, including Scottish MPs Joanna Cherry and Kenny McAskill, over the terminology, while campaign group Us For Them Scotland claimed it could 'normalise paedophilia'.

However, Police Scotland has said the term was quoted from proposals for a new child protection project and that it had actively lobbied against its use.

"Police Scotland does not use the term Minor-Attracted Person to describe this type of offender and any suggestion otherwise completely misrepresents our position," said Detective Chief Superintendent Sam Faulds, Head of Public Protection for Police Scotland.

Misrepresented

The term appeared in a report into how Police Scotland had implemented standards of service for victims and witnesses during 2021/22.

It revealed how the force had supported a European project that aimed to 'develop understanding and approach to avoid the victimisation of children by engaging Minor-Attracted People (MAPs)'.

The use of the term sparked a backlash in media and online, however the force said the phrase is 'entirely unacceptable'.

"We utterly condemn anyone who commits sexual offences against children, be it individuals or organised paedophile networks, and we work tirelessly to bring them to justice," said Det Chief Supt Faulds.

"Police Scotland does not use the term Minor-Attracted Person to describe this type of offender and any suggestion otherwise completely misrepresents our position.

Removal

"The term referenced in a Police Scotland report in June 2022 was quoted from proposal documents for the establishment of the Horizon Project, a European consortium to tackle child sexual abuse and exploitation.

"At the first meeting of the consortium, in Warsaw in September 2022, Police Scotland officers successfully lobbied for the MAP term to be removed from recognised terminology used by more than 20 European partners.

"Our view was that the term was entirely unacceptable in describing someone either involved in sexual offending against children or who has indecent thoughts towards them.

"Police Scotland's National Child Abuse Investigation Unit works closely with partners to investigate all reports of child sexual exploitation, identify and apprehend abusers and reduce their opportunity for sexual offending, both physically and in the digital space."