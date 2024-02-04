Woman arrested by police investigating death of Ann Coll

POLICE investigating the death of Ann Coll have revealed they have made an arrest.

Ms Coll, 61, was found dead at a flat in Newfield Place in Rutherglen, Scotland at around 12.45am on Friday, December 22, 2023, having suffered serious injuries.

Police Scotland immediately launched a murder investigation, carrying out door-to-door enquiries and studying CCTV footage.

Yesterday, they revealed they had arrested a 37-year-old woman in connection with the death of Ms Coll, who the Donegal Daily reports was originally from Co. Donegal.

"A 37-year-old woman has been arrested and charged in connection with the death of Ann Coll in Rutherglen," read a statement from Police Scotland.

"Ann, 61, was found at a flat on Newfield Place around 12.45am on Friday, December 22, 2023.

"The 37-year-old is due to appear at Glasgow Sheriff Court on Monday, February 5, 2024.

"A report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal."