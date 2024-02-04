Woman arrested by police investigating death of Ann Coll
News

Woman arrested by police investigating death of Ann Coll

POLICE investigating the death of Ann Coll have revealed they have made an arrest.

Ms Coll, 61, was found dead at a flat in Newfield Place in Rutherglen, Scotland at around 12.45am on Friday, December 22, 2023, having suffered serious injuries.

Police Scotland immediately launched a murder investigation, carrying out door-to-door enquiries and studying CCTV footage.

Yesterday, they revealed they had arrested a 37-year-old woman in connection with the death of Ms Coll, who the Donegal Daily reports was originally from Co. Donegal.

"A 37-year-old woman has been arrested and charged in connection with the death of Ann Coll in Rutherglen," read a statement from Police Scotland.

"Ann, 61, was found at a flat on Newfield Place around 12.45am on Friday, December 22, 2023.

"The 37-year-old is due to appear at Glasgow Sheriff Court on Monday, February 5, 2024.

"A report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal."

See More: Police Scotland, Rutherglen

Related

Detectives investigating murder of Ann Coll issue fresh appeal for information
News 1 month ago

Detectives investigating murder of Ann Coll issue fresh appeal for information

By: Gerard Donaghy

Scottish police launch murder investigation following discovery of woman's body
News 1 month ago

Scottish police launch murder investigation following discovery of woman's body

By: Gerard Donaghy

Man dies after falling from Belfast ferry as it arrived in Scotland
News 7 months ago

Man dies after falling from Belfast ferry as it arrived in Scotland

By: Gerard Donaghy

Latest

Man arrested in connection with murder of Sean Fox
News 2 days ago

Man arrested in connection with murder of Sean Fox

By: Fiona Audley

Thirty Irish firms descend on Scotland for a week to forge business and travel connections
Business 2 days ago

Thirty Irish firms descend on Scotland for a week to forge business and travel connections

By: Irish Post

Ireland will send government representatives to 48 countries to mark St Patrick’s Day
News 2 days ago

Ireland will send government representatives to 48 countries to mark St Patrick’s Day

By: Fiona Audley

‘It was a labour of love’ author admits as new book on St Brigid released
Entertainment 3 days ago

‘It was a labour of love’ author admits as new book on St Brigid released

By: Fiona Audley

National Gallery of Ireland receives funding to restore rare Italian masterpiece
News 3 days ago

National Gallery of Ireland receives funding to restore rare Italian masterpiece

By: Fiona Audley