Police in US believe Irishwoman killed her family before taking her own life in murder suicide
US POLICE suspect the Irishwoman whose body was found alongside those of her two sons and husband at a house in Reno, Nevada, killed her family before taking her own life in an apparent murder suicide. 

Reno police were called to the property on Wednesday morning where they found the bodies of two adults and two teenagers. 

They were later identified as 53-year-old Joan Huber, her husband Adam Huber, 50 and their two teenage sons, 16-year-old Michael and 17-year-old Adam. 

News of Ms Huber’s death sent shockwaves through the Killarney area of County Kerry, where she was originally from. 

Investigators now suspect she shot and killed her family before taking her own life. 

The killings are thought to have taken place days before the bodies were found. 

Reno are keen to stress they are still actively investigating the case and there is no known motive at this time. 

The Department of Foreign Affairs has confirmed is is aware of the case and providing consular assistance. 

Mrs Huber’s mother, Sheila Doolan, and several close relatives still live in Killarney and are said to be stunned by the news of her sudden death. 

Speaking to the Press Association, Local TD Danny Healy-Rae said the local community is in shock. 

"It's such a terrible thing to happen and we hope and we pray with them and for them, that God will give them the strength and the courage to carry on, because that is what they will have to do,” he said. 

"It's tough, I know, but we are all with them and we'll help them in any way that we can." 

He: "I know them to be a very good, hard-working, honest family, pillars in the community and the sort of people you'd like to be friends with because they are so honest and hard-working. 

"It's so tough and it's so hard, you can't understand what causes these terrible things to happen." 

