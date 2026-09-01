Multiple police officers injured in one ‘difficult’ night in Belfast

MULTIPLE police officers were injured in a series of incidents in one night in Belfast.

Seven police officers were injured in a 24-hour period while on duty in Belfast City Centre, the PSNI has confirmed.

“Throughout the course of Sunday evening, August 30, seven of our officers were injured - with two sustaining serious injuries that prevented them from continuing with their duties,” PSNI Area Chief Inspector Andy George said.

“While officers were policing a music festival at Boucher Road Playing Fields a teenage boy was observed with bottles of alcohol,” he explained.

“When spoken to by officers he became aggressive – kicking one officer to the leg and another in his groin area,” he added.

“A third officer was also kicked in the struggle while the teenager was being arrested for assault on police and disorderly behaviour.

“A report will now be submitted to the Public Prosecution Service in due course in respect of the teenager.”

In the same area a 22-year-old man who was suspected of concealing drugs assaulted the police officer who approached him.

The officer was hit in the face and knocked to the ground where he injured his arm.

“The suspect was arrested on suspicion of a number of offences including assault on police, obstructing police, and possession of a Class A controlled drug,” Chf Insp George explained.

“Despite his injuries the officer remained on duty,” he added.

Another man was also charged with assault on police following an incident in the Custom House Square while PSNI officers policed another concert in the area.

“He became aggressive and verbally abusive towards the officer – attempting to punch him - and appeared intoxicated at the scene,” Chf Insp George said.

“Another officer was also bitten on his arm by an aggressive male in the same area.

“The officer’s skin was broken – causing significant injury – and he was unable to continue on duty.

“Officers were also assisting with two males in the Custom House Square area when an officer was assaulted from behind – sustaining a serious injury to the back of his knee.

“The officer required hospital treatment and was unable to continue with his duties.”

Chf Insp George described the attacks on officers as “disgraceful”.

“All of these shameful attacks on our officers will be investigated rigorously - and we have two people charged to appear before Belfast Magistrates Court next month as a result of their disgraceful actions,” he said.

“Officers put themselves on the front line to help keep people safe – they do not deserve to be assaulted for simply doing their job,” he added.

“We are supporting these officers following a difficult 24 hours in the city.

“They are receiving the appropriate care and our welfare support has been set up.

“However, assaults across 24 hours from just one policing district in Northern Ireland, shows the often grim reality of what our officers on the ground are facing each and every day, and the courage and professionalism with which they serve our communities.”

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