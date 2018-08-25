Pope Francis has arrived in Ireland

The 226th sovereign of the Vatican State has landed in the Emerald Isle.

Pope Francis has begun his visit to Ireland with an arrival at Dublin Airport.

The leader of the Catholic Church was greeted upon arrival by Tánaiste Simon Coveney and his family and a number of clergy people to welcome him to Ireland.

The Pope is said to visit President Michael D Higgins at Áras an Uachtaráin this morning followed by a visit to Dublin Castle.

Later on, Pope Francis is to visit St Mary’s Pro-Cathedral in Dublin city centre, the Capuchin Day Centre on Church Street and finally Croke Park Stadium for the Festival of Families.