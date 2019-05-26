Pope Francis condemns abortion and compares it to ‘hiring a hitman’

POPE FRANCIS has condemned abortions of all kind and likened the act to ‘hiring a hitman’.

He also say that abortions, no matter the situation, are unacceptable - even if the foetus is sick or likely to die.

Francis stressed that the issue of abortion isn’t a religious one, but a human one.

“Is it ilicit to throw away a life to resolve a problem?” Francis asked during a pro-life conference sponsored by the Vatican on Saturday.

“Is it ilicit to hire a hitman to solve a problem?

“Human life is sacred and inviolable and the use of prenatal diagnosis for selective purposes should be discouraged with strength,” he added.

Pope Francis urged doctors to help women bring to term pregnancies of all kinds and said that decisions to abort based on medical information denied families the chance to care for the weakest of children and argued that using abortion as a method of ‘prevention’ could never be condoned.

He went on to say that a human being is “never incompatible with life” and stressed that babies who are likely or certain to die either at birth, or shortly after, should be provided with the same attention and medical care as any other human would.

He insisted it was important to do so in order to support the parents so that they don’t feel afraid and isolated.

“Taking care of these children helps parents to grieve and not only think of it as a loss, but as a step on a path taken together,” Francis added.

The Pope’s comments come in light of recent divisive anti-abortion legislation passed in Alabama described as the toughest abortion bill in decades.

The new bill outlaws abortions of almost every kind - including those for rape and incest victims.

The issue is currently gripping the US and many conservative states feels as if the bill passed in Alabama could be the catalyst to ultimately challenging Roe v. Wade - the landmark Supreme Court decision to legalise abortion in the country in 1973.