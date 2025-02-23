Pope Francis has 'peaceful' night as he continues pneumonia treatment

POPE FRANCIS had a 'peaceful' night in hospital on Saturday as he continues his treatment for pneumonia in both lungs.

The 88-year-old pontiff was admitted to the Gemelli Hospital in Rome on February 14 after experiencing breathing difficulties.

Sunday's brief update, which also added that the Pope had rested, comes a day after his condition was described as 'critical'.

"The condition of the Holy Father continues to be critical," read a statement on Saturday, repots the Vatican News.

"Therefore, as explained yesterday, the Pope is not out of danger.

"This morning, Pope Francis experienced an asthma-like respiratory crisis of prolonged intensity, which required the administration of high-flow oxygen.

"Today's blood tests also revealed thrombocytopenia, associated with anaemia, which required the administration of blood transfusions.

"The Holy Father remains alert and spent the day in an armchair, although he is more fatigued than yesterday.

"At the moment, the prognosis remains guarded."

At the age of 21, the future pontiff developed pleurisy and underwent surgery to remove three cysts and a small part of his right lung.

In March 2023, he spent several days in hospital after suffering a respiratory infection.

He was admitted again n November that year for a scan after experiencing respiratory difficulties but returned to his duties the same day.