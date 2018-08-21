Pope Francis reveals 'excitement' at Ireland visit in new video message
News

Pope Francis reveals 'excitement' at Ireland visit in new video message

(Image: World Meeting of Families 2018 / YouTube)

POPE FRANCIS has released a video message revealing his excitement at returning to Ireland.

The Pontiff was speaking ahead of a two-day visit to the country on August 25-26 as part of the World Meeting of Families.

Pope Francis previously spent three weeks with the Jesuit community in Dublin in 1980 while learning English.

“I send a warm word of greeting to all Irish people,” said the Pope, before revealing his excitement at the visit.

Advertisement

The Pontiff said he hoped the visit would encourage ‘reconciliation among all Christ’s followers’.

“Although the specific reason for my visit to Ireland is the World Meeting of Families, I would like to include all the members of the Irish family,” he said.

“In a particular way I pray that it may further the growth of unity and reconciliation among all Christ’s followers as a sign of that lasting peace which is God’s dream for our whole human family.

“I know that many people are working hard to prepare for my visit and I thank all of them from my heart.

“I ask everyone to pray that this great festival will be a moment of joy and serenity, a caress of Jesus’ tender love for all families and indeed for all God’s children.

“I assure you of my closeness in prayer and I would ask you to pray for me.

“From my heart, I send you my blessing.”

Advertisement

The Pope will give a speech at Croke Park on Saturday evening before saying Mass at Phoenix Park on Sunday afternoon.

He will also visit the Knock Shrine on Sunday morning.

See More: Papal Visit To Ireland, Pope Francis

Related

Pope Francis WILL meet Irish sex abuse survivors during visit, Vatican says
News 9 hours ago

Pope Francis WILL meet Irish sex abuse survivors during visit, Vatican says

By: Aidan Lonergan

Colm O'Gorman shares hate mail received due to his views on Papal visit
News 1 week ago

Colm O'Gorman shares hate mail received due to his views on Papal visit

By: Rebecca Keane

Pro-LGBT priest to speak during the Pope's Irish visit despite 10,000 signing petition to 'disinvite' him
News 1 week ago

Pro-LGBT priest to speak during the Pope's Irish visit despite 10,000 signing petition to 'disinvite' him

By: Aidan Lonergan

Latest

‘Creative differences’ see director Danny Boyle depart James Bond 25
News 3 hours ago

‘Creative differences’ see director Danny Boyle depart James Bond 25

By: Gerard Donaghy

How well do you know Pope Francis? Take our super tough quiz and find out
News 5 hours ago

How well do you know Pope Francis? Take our super tough quiz and find out

By: Jack Beresford

Stranded couple get engaged while waiting to be rescued from Irish mountain
Life & Style 6 hours ago

Stranded couple get engaged while waiting to be rescued from Irish mountain

By: Aidan Lonergan

You can now earn £30 an hour as a 'professional cuddler'
News 7 hours ago

You can now earn £30 an hour as a 'professional cuddler'

By: Jack Beresford

Cathedral under fire over plans to screen films featuring graphic sex and paganism
News 9 hours ago

Cathedral under fire over plans to screen films featuring graphic sex and paganism

By: Jack Beresford