POPE FRANCIS has hit out at governments building walls to keep migrants out.

Speaking to reporters on a flight back to Rome from Morocco, the Pontiff urged countries like the US and Spain to adopt a more compassionate approach to migration.

"Those who build walls will become prisoners of the walls they put up," the Pope said [via CNN]. "This is history."

The comments came as a direct response to questions over plans to build walls and fences to keep migrants out of Spain and the US.

Pope Francis claims to have wept after being shown the type of concertina wire used on the border between the Spanish enclave of Ceuta and neighbouring Morocco.

President Donald Trump, meanwhile, is currently pushing through plans to build a wall on the US-Mexico border.

It’s not the first time Pope Francis has criticised these kinds of plans.

During an appearance in Panama earlier this year, he was quoted as saying "Builders of walls sow fear."

In 2016 the Pope branded also Trump’s border wall plans “not Christian”.

"A person who thinks only about building walls, wherever they may be, and not building bridges, is not Christian," he said. "This is not the gospel."

Pope Francis met Donald Trump face to face just after he was elected President of the United States.

