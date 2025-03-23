Pope praises healthcare workers as he is discharged from hospital after five weeks
News

Pope praises healthcare workers as he is discharged from hospital after five weeks

Pope Francis greets and blesses the faithful from a balcony of the Gemelli Hospital today (Image: Franco Origlia / Getty Images)

POPE FRANCIS, who was discharged from hospital on Sunday after more than a month, has praised healthcare workers in his Angelus today.

The pontiff was admitted to Gemelli Hospital in Rome on February 14 after experiencing breathing difficulties.

However, he was greeted to rapturous applause from well-wishers when he appeared at the balcony of the hospital today in his first public appearance since his admission.

The pontiff smiled, waved and offered a blessing to the few thousand faithful who had gathered in the square below before he was discharged.

The Pope, who appeared to be wearing a nasal cannula as he was driven away, is expected to undergo several months of recuperation at home as he recovers from a respiratory tract infection and double ­pneumonia.

The pontiff was discharged to continue his rehabilitation at home (Image: Antonio Masiello / Getty Images)

The Vatican said on Saturday that the 88-year-old pontiff's overall health remains ­stable, with slight improvements

In his Sunday address, Pope Francis thanked those who had prayed for him 'with great patience and perseverance'.

"In this long period of my hospitalisation, I have had the opportunity to experience the Lord's patience, which I also see reflected in the tireless care of the doctors and healthcare workers, as well as in the care and hopes of the relatives of the sick," he added.

"This trusting patience, anchored in God's unfailing love, is indeed necessary in our lives, especially when facing the most difficult and painful situations."

The pontiff also used the Angelus to express his dismay at the news that Israel had this week resumed its bombardment of Gaza.

Several thousand people gathered in the square outside the Gemelli Hospital to see the Pope in his first appearance since he was admitted (Image: Vatican Media via Vatican Pool / Getty Images)

"I am saddened by the resumption of heavy Israeli bombing on the Gaza Strip, causing many deaths and injuries," he said.

"I call for an immediate halt to the weapons; and for the courage to resume dialogue, so that all hostages may be released and a final ceasefire reached.

"In the Strip, the humanitarian situation is again very serious and requires urgent commitment from the conflicting parties and the international community."

However, Pope Francis said he was pleased that Armenia and Azerbaijan had agreed on the final text of a peace agreement.

"I hope that it may be signed as soon as possible, and may thus contribute to establishing lasting peace in the South Caucasus," he said.

