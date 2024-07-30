Preliminary hearing of Omagh Bombing Inquiry gets underway
News

Preliminary hearing of Omagh Bombing Inquiry gets underway

A PRELIMINARY hearing of the Omagh Bombing Inquiry got underway at the Strule Arts Centre in Omagh this morning.

It is the first hearing to be held by the Inquiry which is being led by Lord Alan Turnbull.

The 1998 Omagh Bombing was one of the deadliest atrocities of the Troubles era

First announced in February 2023, the Inquiry is intended to establish the preventability of the Real IRA bombing in August 1998, which killed 29 people and two unborn children, and injured 220 others.

In his opening statements today Lord Turnbull claimed his inquiry would "guard its independence jealously" and would not be diverted from establishing whether the bombing could have been prevented.

The preliminary hearing is one of the first steps in a public inquiry and will “set the direction of the Inquiry” a spokesperson for the Inquiry said.

“It allows the Chairman to consider procedural issues relating to the conduct of future public hearings and the Inquiry’s investigation,” they added.

See More: Omagh Bombing

Related

‘Significant step’ for victims’ families as terms of reference for Omagh bombing inquiry confirmed
News 5 months ago

‘Significant step’ for victims’ families as terms of reference for Omagh bombing inquiry confirmed

By: Fiona Audley

'Hatred and violence will not continue to threaten us': Memorial marks 25th anniversary of Omagh bombing
News 11 months ago

'Hatred and violence will not continue to threaten us': Memorial marks 25th anniversary of Omagh bombing

By: Gerard Donaghy

Lord Turnbull vows to get to 'truth of the atrocity' as chair of Omagh Bombing Inquiry
News 1 year ago

Lord Turnbull vows to get to 'truth of the atrocity' as chair of Omagh Bombing Inquiry

By: Fiona Audley

Latest

Irish wax museum to replace 'hideous' Sinéad O'Connor figure after backlash
News 1 day ago

Irish wax museum to replace 'hideous' Sinéad O'Connor figure after backlash

By: Gerard Donaghy

Body recovered in search for boy reported missing from Cliffs of Moher
News 1 day ago

Body recovered in search for boy reported missing from Cliffs of Moher

By: Gerard Donaghy

Concern for woman missing from London home for almost two weeks
News 1 day ago

Concern for woman missing from London home for almost two weeks

By: Gerard Donaghy

Two men in hospital and four arrested after serious assault in Belfast
News 2 days ago

Two men in hospital and four arrested after serious assault in Belfast

By: Gerard Donaghy

Man appears in court charged with murder of Michael O'Dwyer
News 2 days ago

Man appears in court charged with murder of Michael O'Dwyer

By: Gerard Donaghy