President Higgins marks World Book Day with special donation

PRESIDENT Michael D Higgins has marked World Book Day by making a special donation of books to a library in Dublin.

The President has gifted 250 booked to the Cabra public library, including books he himself has purchased as well as those given as gifts to him by the books’ authors and related groups.

“World Book Day is an important reminder of the importance of reading and of the insight that books can provide into so many worlds, real and imaginary,” President Higgins said as he made the donation.

“Public libraries provide a vital resource within communities, offering assistance and guidance to readers of all ages, and helping each of us to find the book that we need at a given moment,” he added.

“Books are written to be read, and it is my hope that the books which I am donating today will be read and enjoyed by members of the public, helping to spread the work and knowledge so meticulously written and shared by the authors to new and further readers across the community.”

The donation marks the latest in a series made by President Higgins to the public library service, which began with a donation of over 700 books in February 2020.

The President will continue to donate books to public libraries over the course of the remainder of his Presidency, which comes to a close this November.

Each donated book will contain a special book plate with the following inscription:

“The President of Ireland, Michael D. Higgins, gifted this book to your Library as a token of his gratitude for the service it provides, offering many people the pleasure of reading books throughout their lifetime.

"Books are made to be read and the more they are read the better life can be.”