President Higgins: ‘Urgent work' must be done to eradicate poverty

PRESIDENT of Ireland, Michael D Higgins has called on the global community to stand together to “break the poverty cycle” and ensure dignity for citizens across the world.

The President made the statement to mark International Day for the Eradication of Poverty, which falls today.

Founded by the United Nations (UN) and celebrated annually on October 17, the theme for 2023 is ‘Decent Work and Social Protection: Putting dignity in practice for all’.

The UN confirms: “This year's theme draws on first-hand testimonials showing that those trapped in extreme poverty often work long, gruelling hours in dangerous, unregulated conditions but still cannot earn enough income to adequately support themselves and their families.”

They explain: “This theme calls for universal access to decent work and social protection as a means to uphold human dignity for all people, and to emphasize that decent work must empower people, provide fair wages and safe working conditions, and fundamentally recognize the inherent value and humanity of all workers.”

Commenting this morning, President Higgins said: “This year’s theme is a most appropriate one, examining as it does how we can use dignity as the compass to ensure that human rights and social justice are at the heart of national and global decision making.

“Dignity is the value that expresses the essence of our shared humanity, the cornerstone upon which human rights and social justice are built.

“It is a guiding principle that should direct our path as we strive for a world free from poverty, inequality, and suffering. It is our duty to ensure that every policy, every initiative, and every action taken, is rooted in the respect for the inherent dignity and worth of every person.”

The UN defines people or families who are in ‘extreme poverty’ as those surviving on less than $2.15 per person per day.

They claim some seven per cent of the global population – around 575 million people - could find themselves trapped in extreme poverty by 2030.

Calling for the global community to play their part in eradicating poverty, Mr Higgins said: “In a world where poverty persists, it is crucial that we reaffirm our commitment to eradicating it, not as an act of charity, but as a matter of justice and fundamental human rights.

“We must recognize that poverty not only deprives individuals and communities of their basic needs but also strips them of their dignity. No one should ever have to endure the indignity of poverty.

“So much urgent work needs to be done,” he added.

“It is crucial to unite, to work together on a moral basis for intergenerational justice, and strive to achieve these Goals in the aim of a better, more just future.

“We must address the structural inequalities that perpetuate poverty, collectively endeavour to dismantle the systemic barriers that sustain inequality and injustice, and work tirelessly towards a future of equality for all.

“It is through breaking the poverty cycle that we can ensure that future generations can grow and flourish in a world that is fair, just and inclusive, respecting the rights and voices of all its citizens.”