President Zelensky thanks Ireland for ‘commitment’ to bringing children abducted by Russia home
News

The pair had their first bilateral meeting on Irish soil at Shannon Airport

PRESIDENT Volodymyr Zelensky has thanked Taoiseach Simon Harris for his “personal attention” to the issue of Ukrainian children being abducted by Russian forces.

The Ukrainian leader stopped off in Ireland on his way back from a summit marking the 75th anniversary of Nato in Washington.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy steps off the plane in Shannon Airport for the first bilateral meeting on Irish soil between himself and Taoiseach Simon Harris

Mr Zelensky and Mr Harris met briefly in Shannon Airport in Co. Clare on July 13, which marked their first bi-lateral meeting in Ireland.

During their discussion, which covered Ukraine’s possible EU membership and the Taoiseach’s planned visit to Kyiv in the coming months, they tackled the topic of the thousands of Ukrainian children who have been taken to Russia and Belarus and entered into re-education programmes since the war in Ukraine began.

President Zelensky is greeted by the Taoiseach

“We discussed support for Ukraine and continued cooperation in demining and cybersecurity,” Mr Zelensky said after their meeting.

“We also discussed the efforts needed to increase global attention to the issue of children illegally deported by Russia,” he added.

“I thank the Taoiseach for his strong personal attention and commitment to the efforts to bring the children home.”

Mr Harris, who became Taoiseach in April, confirmed it is his “passion to assist with returning abducted children to their Ukrainian families”.

