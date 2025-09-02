President Zelenskyy ‘grateful’ for Taoiseach’s sympathy and support following call between leaders

UKRAINIAN President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said he is “grateful” for the support of the people of Ireland following a call with Taoiseach Micheál Martin.

The Taoiseach called President Zelenskyy yesterday, on the first day that children returned to school in the war-torn country which remains in conflict with Russia.

The Irish leader used the call to reaffirm Ireland’s commitment to Ukraine.

“I was pleased to have the opportunity to speak to President Zelenskyy to reaffirm to him personally Ireland’s steadfast support for Ukraine and its people,” Mr Martin said after their call yesterday evening.

“Ireland’s support is as strong today as it was when Russia invaded,” he added.

“I expressed my view that recent attacks by Russia are a clear demonstration that President Putin is not interested in peace, despite the efforts of the international community to advance negotiations,” he explained.

The Taoiseach offered his condolences on the recent death of 23 people in Kyiv, including four children, following a Russian attack.

“The deliberate targeting of civilians, as we have seen in Kyiv, is a war crime and I extended my deep condolences to President Zelenskyy for the devastating loss of life, especially of children,” he said.

In addition to civilian casualties, recent attacks have caused substantial damage, including to the EU Delegation building.

Attempts are ongoing to establish terms for a ceasefire in the Ukraine-Russian conflict, although an agreement has yet to be made.

“Our call was also an opportunity to review the most recent developments aimed at securing a ceasefire and achieving a just and lasting peace for Ukraine, including the engagement with the US and the work of the Coalition of the Willing,” Mr Martin said.

“I assured President Zelenskyy that Ireland stands ready to support this work, including through the provision of non-lethal military assistance and our openness to taking part in any appropriately mandated peacekeeping mission in line with the UN Charter.

“We will also continue to work with partners to support Ukraine’s path towards EU membership.

“The President and I agreed the importance of maintaining and increasing pressure on Putin, including through the use of further EU sanctions against Russia.”

Following the meeting, President Zelenskyy shared his gratitude for the call in a post on social media.

“I am grateful for [Mr Martin’s] warm words of support and sympathy, and for the solidarity with our people and families who have lost their loved ones.” he said in his post last night.

“Today, children in Ukraine returned to school, and we are especially thankful to Ireland for its help in equipping shelters,” he explained.

“Thanks to this, more of our school students can study offline and stay safe.

“We also discussed financial support to ensure free meals for students and agreed to look for opportunities.”

He added: "Ireland is ready to make its contribution to ensuring security. We also share the view on the need to increase pressure on Russia, including through the introduction of secondary sanctions.

“We need to do everything possible to make Moscow finally feel that this war is really expensive for them.

“Only then will they start thinking about how to end what they themselves started."

The Taoiseach and President Zelenskyy will next meet at the UN High-Level Week, which is due to take place in New York later this month.