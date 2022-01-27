Prince Andrew requests jury trial in civil case being brought against him

PRINCE ANDREW has requested a jury trial in the civil case that is being brought against him by Virginia Giuffre.

It is alleged that the prince, 61, sexually abused Ms Giuffre at the London home of socialite Ghislaine Maxwell and at disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein's New York mansion and private island.

In a filing with the US District Court in Manhattan, Andrew admitted to meeting Epstein in or around 1999, but denied Giuffre's claim that he "committed sexual assault and battery" upon her.

Andrew has denied all allegations against him.

He submitted 11 reasons why the case should be dismissed, including that Ms Giuffre's claims should be barred by "her own wrongful conduct".

Andrew also claims that her claims are barred by the doctrine of consent, and that the alleged "causes of action are barred in whole or in part by her own wrongful conduct and the doctrine of unclean hands."

The doctrine of unclean hands bars relief to a party who has engaged in inequitable behaviour related to the subject matter of that party's claim.

"Prince Andrew hereby demands a trial by jury on all causes of action asserted in the Complaint," his lawyer's wrote.

Andrew’s denials were part of his "answer and affirmative defenses" to Giuffre’s civil complaint against him. In the 11-page document, Andrew denied wrongdoing, but he did say in this document that he met Epstein "in or around 1999".

Ms Giuffre's lawyer David Boies said his client and legal team were looking forward to "confronting" the royal about his "denials".

He also said the prince was trying to "blame the victim".

Legal commentator Joshua Rozenberg told BBC Breakfast that he believes Prince Andrew’s demand for a jury trial is the duke saying "bring it on".

"What you’ve really got here is Prince Andrew saying, ‘Bring it on. You want a jury trial? I want a jury trial," he said.

"You want to bring these claims? Well, in that case, you have to prove everything that you’re saying, because I’m not going to admit to anything’."

Earlier this month, Prince Andrew was stripped of his royal patronages and military titles.