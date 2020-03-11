Prince Harry 'falls victim to Russian prank callers pretending to be Greta Thunberg and her dad'

PRINCE HARRY has reportedly been tricked by Russian prank callers posing as Greta Thunberg and his dad into speaking candidly about the Royal Family and Donald Trump.

Clips of a voice, purported to be that of the Duke of Sussex, can be heard on a series of clips on social media talking about climate change and his painful withdrawal from Royal life.

According to a report from The Sun, Russian prankers Vladimir Kuznetsov and Alexey Stolyarov, better known as Vovan and Lexus, twice spoke to Prince Harry on a landline from his home on Vancouver Island, Canada.

Posing as climate campaigner Greta Thunberg and her father, Svante, the clips feature a voice, which sounds a lot like the prince, openly discussing a range of personal issues.

In the calls, ‘Prince Harry’ talks about how he is “completely separate” from most of the Royal Family and explains that he withdrew from royal life to "protect my son".

Advertisement

He adds that he and Meghan are finding everyday life "much better" and says, jokingly, “I can assure you, marrying a Prince or Princess is not all it’s made up to be.”

The voice goes on to speak about the difficulties he and Meghan faced after deciding to quit Britain.

“Um, it’s, that’s probably a conversation for another time, there’s lots of layers to it and lots of pieces to the puzzle," he says.

“But sometimes the right decision isn’t always the easy one."

He also refuses to be drawn on the scandal around Prince Andrew, stating the duke is "completely separate from me and my wife" and he has "very little to say on it".

The conversations are reportedly said to have taken place on New Year’s Eve and January 22.

Advertisement

During the call the voice, reported to be Prince Harry’s, also hits out at President Trump for

"pushing the coal industry so big in America, he has blood on his hands because of the affect that has on the climate and on the island nations far far away, again".

"Out of sight, out of mind," he added, adding that he has visited some of the affected areas, and seen how "people's lives have been completely destroyed".

"People are dying every single month by some form of natural disaster that has been created from this huge change in our climates."

Despite his concerns over climate change, Prince Harry defended himself against criticism over his own use of private jets, explaining that the Sussexes use planes "nowhere near as much as most people who do it for a night or weekends".

World-renowned internet prankers by trade, Vovan and Lexus have previously pulled off hoax calls on Boris Johnson, Elton John and Bernie Sanders.