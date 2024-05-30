‘Prolific and brazen’ couple who left multiple restaurants without paying their bill jailed

A MARRIED couple who repeatedly dined at expensive restaurants and left without paying their bill have been jailed.

Ann and Bernard McDonagh failed to pay their bill on five occasions at restaurants in Wales between August 2023 and April 2024.

Their antics caught the attention of the public last month when one of the affected restaurants released CCTV footage of them eating a meal with their family, which racked up a £329 bill, that they later left without paying.

The footage went viral on social media and prompted other restaurant owners whose businesses had been targeted by the couple to speak out.

The pair, from Sandfields in Port Talbot, pleaded guilty to five counts of fraud at Swansea Crown Court, where they were sentenced this week.

The court heard that the couple ‘dined and dashed; at restaurants included Bella Ciao and River House in Swansea; La Casona in Skewen; Golden Fortune in Port Talbot; and Isabella’s in Porthcawl.

Ann McDonagh, 39, admitted five counts of fraud.

She also admitted four counts of shoplifting from Tommy Hilfiger and Sainsbury’s at McArthurGlen Bridgend Designer Outlet and Tesco Extra in Swansea, as well as obstructing a police officer in the course of their duty at Queen’s Road Police Station in Bridgend.

She was sentenced to 12 months in prison.

Bernard McDonagh, 41, pleaded guilty to five counts of fraud and was sentenced to eight months in prison.

Speaking after their sentencing, Inspector Andrew Hedley, of South Wales Police, said: “The prolific and brazen offending of Ann and Bernard McDonagh rightly caught the attention of a large percentage of the local public.

“It is great to see that justice has now been served in the form of these sentences and thank those members of public who assisted with the investigation."

He added: “They deliberately ran up huge bills at restaurants which they had no intention of paying.

"This had a significant impact on the premises they targeted, one of which was newly-opened at the time.

“Ann and Bernard McDonagh clearly felt that the law did not apply to them. This sentencing shows that it does.”

Russell Greenslade, Chief Executive of Swansea BID, added: “Our Business Crime Reduction partnership, funded and hosted by Swansea BID, played an important part in delivering this positive outcome.

“Our free Sentrysis reporting platform, which we provide to our businesses, was instrumental in facilitating this result, enabling us to efficiently track and address criminal activities within our City Centre business community.”

He added: “The success of this case underscores the importance of our ongoing collaborative efforts with South Wales Police and the effective use of our Sentrysis reporting platform, alongside the other services and products we provide our businesses.

"Together with South Wales Police and other partners, we continue to make Swansea City Centre a safer place for both businesses and the wider community.”